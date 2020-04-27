‘Nastier’ Chris Wallace fires gotcha questions at OK gov, President calls for an alternative network

President Donald Trump slammed Fox News on Sunday, saying he has no respect for the network and wants an alternative.

The president also criticized “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, who was “nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes,” referring to CBS’s “Face the Nation” and NBC’s Chuck Todd.

He was talking about the segment Fox News host Chris Wallace had with Governor Kevin Stitt. He asked the governor about a recent comment warning against the reopening from some experts in his state. It was a gotcha question.

“Even without widespread testing, Oklahoma has seen ongoing growth in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the past week alone,” said the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Stitt replied, “I don’t know exactly who that is.” He then proceeded to talk about experts who have advised him.

It will be a measured reopening, Stitt told Wallace, and they have followed all the guidelines, he asserted.

From there, Wallace asked two more gotcha questions. That left the far-left publications, including Raw Story and Salon, to tear into Governor Stitt.

Watch:

Mind you, the economy is in free-fall. Kevin Hassett said the U.S. economy could plunge by 30 percent. And, as Governor Stitt tried to explain to Wallace (who was only interested in getting to his next gotcha question) the hunkering down was only meant to keep hospitalizations and PPEs under control. It can’t halt the spread of the illness.

Trump continued with his criticism, citing Fox’s ignorance:

“@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates.”

He didn’t have kind words for the far-left Paul Ryan either as he called for an alternative network.

“Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion,” he added. “No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary fraud” @donnabrazile(and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!”

So do a lot of us!

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

He once again called the fake news the enemy of the people:

FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020