Giuliani slams Dr. Fauci for his involvement in a $3.7 million grant to China’s Wuhan lab

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls Dr. Anthony Fauci “a national treasure,” but why? He has been wrong about everything. Now that the President is trying to re-open the government, he is saying the opposite.

Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said recently the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation’s economy.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said in an interview in mid-April with The Associated Press as he discussed a May 1 opening.

“I’ll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections. It’s how you deal with the infections that’s going to count,” Fauci told the AP.

Key is “getting people out of circulation if they get infected, because once you start getting clusters, then you’re really in trouble,” he added.

The fact is since we haven’t been developing herd immunity, it will start up again.

GUILIANI SLAMS DR. FAUCI FOR HIS ROLE IN THE GRANT TO CHINESE COMMUNISTS

Also in mid-April, The Daily Mail reported the NIH, whose infectious disease expert is Anthony Fauci, awarded $3.7 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to continue experiments on bats, including bats from the Yunnan caves. The Wuhan Virus comes from the Yunnan caves.

The U.S. has funded the Chinese lab for a decade even though we owe them a fortune. They hold a lot of our debt.

Rudy Giuliani would like to know why we gave them the grant since those types of grants were forbidden in 2014.

Fox News reported more than a week ago that federal authorities have “high confidence” in the fact that COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, originated at Wuhan.

Why did the US (NIH) in 2017 give $3.7m to the Wuhan Lab in China? Such grants were prohibited in 2014. Did Pres. Obama grant an exception? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 26, 2020

On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani slammed Dr. Fauci for the $3.7 million grant to the lab.

Fauci, the long-time Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was said to be involved in the agency’s grant of $3.7 million to the “EcoHealth Alliance to study the risk of future coronavirus (CoV) emergence from wildlife using in-depth field investigations across the human-wildlife interface in China in wet markets.”

Giuliani said that if he were a U.S. attorney today, “I’d open an investigation into the Wuhan laboratory. And I’d want to know what did we know? How much did we know about how bad the practices were there? Who knew about it? And who sent them money anyway? And that person would sure as heck be in front of a grand jury trying to explain to me — what are you asleep?”

Listen: