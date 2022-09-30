NATO Formally Blames Sabotage for Nord Stream – No Proof Presented

WSJ reported that NATO said that a series of leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Europe were the result of sabotage. They said that attacks on its members’ infrastructure would be met with a collective response from the military alliance.

“NATO is committed to deter and defend against hybrid attacks,” he wrote. “Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.”

At a NATO meeting Wednesday evening, Danish officials claimed the pipelines were damaged by two explosions on Monday, each with the force of about 1,100 pounds of TNT, officials familiar with the discussions said, WSJ reports.

They presented no proof and came to this decision very quickly.

“The North Atlantic Council, which consists of representatives from all 30 NATO governments, didn’t name a culprit behind the Baltic Sea leaks, though officials in several member countries have already attributed the destruction to Russia, without providing evidence.”

No proof given! No investigation either!

Russia denied involvement and said that NATO has more involvement in the Baltic.

“This area is the Baltic Sea. There were many more aircraft, ships or other marine vehicles from NATO countries there,” Putin’s spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said. “So, these reports [of Russia’s involvement] are absolutely ridiculous…and biased.”

“The council didn’t say how it arrived at its assessment that the damage, which it said has caused environmental fallout and shipping disruptions,” reports WSJ.

“Several senior European diplomats said there was little serious doubt in capitals that Russia was behind the pipeline damage but that it was important to be absolutely certain given the implications of reaching that conclusion. During a meeting late Wednesday, NATO member countries said it was likely that Russia was responsible for the leaks, but most countries didn’t want to publicly mention their suspicions in the public statement without more evidence, these diplomats said.”

Proof? None!

This smells like weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

