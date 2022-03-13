Escalating Tensions, Kamala Claims Ukraine’s NATO’s Responsibility

Kamala Harris sounds like she thinks Ukraine is a member of NATO in the first clip. Whatever the case, she thinks standing with Ukraine is “in defense of the NATO Alliance.”

She’s reached a new low as an inept politician.

This woman is going to start a war with Russia and get us killed. She’s dangerous.

Watch:

Kamala thinks Ukraine is part of NATO.

Just when you thought you knew how unqualified she is, she lowers the bar even further. pic.twitter.com/52XCAXwFv2 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 12, 2022

But, as she said, people get what they deserved – 81 million people got what they asked for. Kamala is showing that in many ways as she says.

KAMALA HARRIS: “Our task is to show people that in many ways they got what they ordered. Right? They said this is what they wanted…so let’s get out there as we do and remind them of that.” pic.twitter.com/FsXIgX9dnX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2022

KAMALA KEEPS SAYING IT

“The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance,” Harris said. “The ocean that separates us will not leave us untouched by this aggression.”

Harris made the remarks at a gathering of the Democratic National Committee in Washington D.C. on Saturday. She recently made a similar statement while she was at a presser with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank — on the eastern flank talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO Allies and what is at stake at this very moment,” Harris said. “What is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles around the NATO Alliance and, in particular, the issue and the importance of defending sovereignty and territorial integrity, in this case, of Ukraine.”

Watch:

KAMALA HARRIS: “I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles…” pic.twitter.com/QOsMKRTRsQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

I don’t want to stand with Ukraine. They’re not a member of NATO.

MEMBERSHIP IN NATO IS NOT ON THE AGENDA

NATO Chief Stoltenberg said Ukraine joining NATO is not even on the agenda.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, Ukraine’s NATO membership was never “imminent” and will not be on the agenda in the near future. Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the NATO chief said that “it has been clear for a long time that membership for Ukraine was not something that was imminent, not something which is relevant in the near future.” he said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine has the right to pursue NATO membership and the organization respects every nation’s choice. Nonetheless, it’s up to the 30 NATO allies to decide whether Ukraine is ready for membership, he said according to The Epoch Times.

NATO is a serious sticking point in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yet, Kamala will keep on saying it.

