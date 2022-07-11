NATO Is Pushing for World War III – More Kaliningrad Goods Are Blocked

Additional goods barred from Monday morning include concrete, wood, alcohol, and alcohol-based industrial chemicals.

Despite warnings from Russia, Lithuania, a NATO member, is increasing curbs on trade to and from Kaliningrad, Russia. Lithuania refuses to back down. Obviously, they wouldn’t do it without promises of backing from the US.

Kaliningrad, which does not share a border with Russia, borders Lithuania and Poland. The Russian city relies on the rails for most of its goods.

“The current rail transit via the Suwałki Gap, ferrying both goods and passengers via Lithuania, takes place under an agreement between Brussels and Moscow. In the early 2000s, with Lithuania moving toward the EU and NATO, Brussels secured a deal with Moscow on the transit of passengers and freight,” Euractv reports.

“Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods which are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea.

“Additional goods barred from Monday morning include concrete, wood, alcohol, and alcohol-based industrial chemicals, a spokesperson for Lithuanian customs said.

“So far, EU sanctions against Russia applied by Lithuania have prevented the transport of iron, steel, and metals to Kaliningrad through EU states.”

Later, on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally, discussed a possible response to Lithuania’s actions during a phone call, their Telegram accounts said.

Belarus borders Lithuania.

They are considering “joint steps” in what they say are illegal restrictions, according to a message on telegram from the Kremlin.

According to Lithuania, they are simply enforcing sanctions.

Lithuania is simply enforcing EU sanctions with a partial blockade of Kaliningrad. It deserves full support from NATO and EU. It will get 100% support from Poland, not sure about other countries…💪🇵🇱💪🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/W8q5mbniPQ — DefensorFidei🇵🇱 (@DefensorFideiPL) July 11, 2022

