George Soros Picks the Future Governor of Georgia?

“Other major donors included LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who donated $400,000, and Melinda Gates, who donated $200,000…”

George Soros, who has singlehandedly ruined our Justice system with his buying of elections for DAs and sheriffs, is now trying to buy Stacey Abrams a governorship, along with celebrity authoritarians like Steven Spielberg, and Melinda Gates.

A small group of Democratic mega-donors and Hollywood celebrities alone donated more than $8.4 million to Abrams’ leadership committee, Fox Digital reports.

Soros’ Democracy PAC II sent $1 million to the committee on March 11 and another $1.5 million on June 23 for a total of $2.5 million, according to the report. Karla Jurvetson, a longtime-progressive activist, and donor, similarly donated a total of $2.5 million. Donald Sussman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, gave $1 million to the committee.

Other major donors included LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who donated $400,000, and Melinda Gates, who donated $200,000. Fox News Digital reported last year that Soros and Hoffman were the top two financial backers of a new media company run by a longtime Democratic operative to fight “disinformation.”

Smaller but sizable donations came from Spielberg and his wife, Katie Capshaw, who each donated $50,000 to the committee on June 13, and fellow director JJ Abrams, who also donated $50,000.

Ed Helms, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chuck Lorre each donated $25,000 to the committee. Bryan Cranston, Lance Bass, and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel each donated $10,000. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson donated a total of $5,500. Barbra Streisand donated $1,500.

WHO IS STACEY ABRAMS

Stacey Abrams is deeply embedded in the Defund the Police movement. She supports no limits on abortion.

Stacey Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion.pic.twitter.com/7mxsHXzpoP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2022

Abrams wants people here illegally to vote and doesn’t think much of white people. She’s a racist and hates “white America.”

These donors are far-left globalists. They don’t have our best interests at heart, just their own. They are fortune seekers.

Related