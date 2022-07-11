George Soros Picks the Future Governor of Georgia?

George Soros, who has singlehandedly ruined our Justice system with his buying of elections for DAs and sheriffs, is now trying to buy Stacey Abrams a governorship, along with celebrity authoritarians like Steven Spielberg, and Melinda Gates.

A small group of Democratic mega-donors and Hollywood celebrities alone donated more than $8.4 million to Abrams’ leadership committee, Fox Digital reports.

Soros’ Democracy PAC II sent $1 million to the committee on March 11 and another $1.5 million on June 23 for a total of $2.5 million, according to the report. Karla Jurvetson, a longtime-progressive activist, and donor, similarly donated a total of $2.5 million. Donald Sussman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, gave $1 million to the committee.

Other major donors included LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who donated $400,000, and Melinda Gates, who donated $200,000. Fox News Digital reported last year that Soros and Hoffman were the top two financial backers of a new media company run by a longtime Democratic operative to fight “disinformation.”

Smaller but sizable donations came from Spielberg and his wife, Katie Capshaw, who each donated $50,000 to the committee on June 13, and fellow director JJ Abrams, who also donated $50,000.

Ed Helms, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chuck Lorre each donated $25,000 to the committee. Bryan Cranston, Lance Bass, and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel each donated $10,000. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson donated a total of $5,500. Barbra Streisand donated $1,500.

WHO IS STACEY ABRAMS

Stacey Abrams is deeply embedded in the Defund the Police movement. She supports no limits on abortion.

Abrams wants people here illegally to vote and doesn’t think much of white people. She’s a racist and hates “white America.”

These donors are far-left globalists. They don’t have our best interests at heart, just their own. They are fortune seekers.

 

 


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
4 seconds ago

Can anyone explain to me the appeal of Stacey Abrams?

0
Reply