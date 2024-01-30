Nauseatingly Arrogant Letter of Fakery by Alejandro

Mayorkas seems like he has a problem with narcissism. His arrogant, defiant comments about the reality of the destruction of this country suggest he is doing exactly what he wants to do with the expected outcomes.

“I will defer a discussion of [the] Constitutionality of your current effort to the many respected scholars and experts across the political spectrum who already have opined it is contrary to [the] law. What I will not defer to others is a response to the politically motivated accusations and personal attacks you have made against me,” Mayorkas wrote in his stupefyingly obnoxious letter.

In December alone, over 371,000 anonymous illegal aliens came into the country – all or almost all were released. That’s 2/3rds of the population of Wyoming in one month, not counting the gotaways, the people using apps, and those who fly in.

We don’t know who these people are, but we know many are arrogant, entitled, and hate us.

Mayorkas handles the attacks by lying.

“This administration has removed, returned, or expelled more migrants in three years than the prior administration did in four years.

“Since May 1, 2023, DHS has removed or returned more than 500,000 individuals, the vast majority of whom crossed the Southwest Border.

“Total removals and returns since mid-May 2023 exceed removals and returns in every full fiscal year since 2015.”

Border Patrol said 80% stay without vetting. We believe Border Patrol here at the Sentinel. If they weren’t telling the truth, how did ten million get to settle anonymously in the USA?

As usual, he went on about his communist-bred Cuban parents.

“My parents experienced such loss at the fisted hands of authoritarianism that the American law enforcement officer stood as a tangible symbol of safety and the rule of law in our new home.

“When I was a boy, my mother would have me jump out of the back seat of our family’s station wagon, approach a police officer in uniform, extend my hand, and say thank you.

“It was because of everything America meant and gave to my family that I was motivated to enter public service.”

If that’s true, his parents screwed up.

But he’s really proud of the terrible, awful, bad border bill.

I have been privileged to join a bipartisan group of United States Senators these past “several months to provide technical and operational expertise in support of their efforts to strengthen our country’s border security. These efforts would yield significant new enforcement tools and make a substantial difference at our border.”

It was bipartisan with misguided Republicans. They are the worst of the GOP. They need to go.

In conclusion, Mayorkas is a despicable, lying narcissist who, in another set of circumstances, could have been a serial killer. He’s not stupid or ill-educated, yet he’s allowing the nation to be destroyed, children and drugs to be trafficked, people abused by the cartels and dying to get here, and he can’t tell the truth.

Public service to him is transforming the country into a Marxist nation of impoverished and criminal people.

Watch:

Related