Delusional Nikki: She or Kamala Will Be the 1st Woman President

Establishment GOP candidate Nikki Haley on Monday said that the U.S. is set to have a woman president — and it will either be her or Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Because Donald Trump can’t beat Joe Biden, and Joe Biden won’t finish his term,” Haley said on X.

She’s getting more insufferable by the day. Her only role now is to demonize Donald Trump with every Democrat and RINO talking point.

Here’s the truth: we’re going to have a woman president. It will either be me, or it will be Kamala Harris. Because Donald Trump can’t beat Joe Biden, and Joe Biden won’t finish his term. pic.twitter.com/vcP7VLZfew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 30, 2024

Notice how she doesn’t say what she’s going to do to make the country better? She just torches Donald Trump. Haley, the Brown Girl, doesn’t even go after Joe Biden, who is supposed to be her opponent.

“Are we really gonna say that our only choice is to have two guys in their eighties? We can do better than that,” Haley said. “You look at all those general election polls, [Trump] does not beat Biden. You look at the same general election polls, I’m in. I defeat Biden by up to 17 points.”

She’s just in this to be a spoiler for the establishment, and maybe she thinks Donald will end up in prison, allowing her to be appointed president.

Related