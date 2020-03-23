Navarro working on bringing the medical supply chain back to the USA

Peter Navarro is helping the Trump administration work on an Executive Order to help provide long-term incentives for companies to produce products in America.
This could help bring the medical supply chain back to the country. We obviously can’t be dependent on our enemies for life-saving drugs. Our politicians allowed this to happen. They need to fix it.
Watch:
Amen, this is a must if we desire to continue as a functioning nation
Anything that harms communists is good for those who love freedom. The land that produced Sun Tzu thought that it was going to be a cakewalk to conquer America.
Breaking-The Central Bolshevik Soviet (CBS) is showing a Trump coronavirus presser with Comrade Kommissar Barr. It sounds like he is talking about the anti-malarial drug and the distribution of it. Real ID requirements are on hold as well!
Executive Order signed to prohibit hoarding vital medical equipment. It will be a crime to stockpile
Where are the democrats? Hee har, hee har!
We are learning more and more that the bureaucracy is the problem with its organization. The President had already made plans to make government work better. Maybe it’s time to implement it. At the time there was bipartisan opposition.
https://www.performance.gov/GovReform/Reform-and-Reorg-Plan-Final.pdf