Mitt Romney went off on Senate Dems as “irresponsible and reckless”

Senator Mitt Romney usually sides with Democrats on anything important but today he unleashed on Senate Democrats for shutting down the virus relief package, calling their actions “irresponsible and reckless.”
“Nothing in the Senate has shocked me, until today,” Romney tweeted. “Standing in the way of a critically needed rescue package is irresponsible and reckless. Dems say not enough money to state: nearly $200 billion isn’t chump change. Hospitals get at least $75 billion.”
He said emphatically that they had a complete lack of understanding of economics.
“As for funds for companies,” Romney said while referring to the money that companies would get from the government so they can stay in business; “it’s to keep entities that employ millions of Americans from folding—it’s to save jobs. Keep this up a little longer and we will go from social distancing to social destruction.”
Currently, the Feds are anticipating 30% unemployment.
The package was blocked a third time this afternoon.
Pelosi and Dems fully understand economics with the Government in full control of everything with no money for Capitalism, it is about time he woke up to who he has been siding with for years.
The right wing is the only tolerable one of the false Uniparty dichotomy. No matter who you vote for the agenda always rolls on because governments are just another part of the smoke and mirrors of delusion that we all give our consent to.