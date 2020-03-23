Mitt Romney went off on Senate Dems as “irresponsible and reckless”

Senator Mitt Romney usually sides with Democrats on anything important but today he unleashed on Senate Democrats for shutting down the virus relief package, calling their actions “irresponsible and reckless.”

“Nothing in the Senate has shocked me, until today,” Romney tweeted. “Standing in the way of a critically needed rescue package is irresponsible and reckless. Dems say not enough money to state: nearly $200 billion isn’t chump change. Hospitals get at least $75 billion.”

He said emphatically that they had a complete lack of understanding of economics.

“As for funds for companies,” Romney said while referring to the money that companies would get from the government so they can stay in business; “it’s to keep entities that employ millions of Americans from folding—it’s to save jobs. Keep this up a little longer and we will go from social distancing to social destruction.”

Currently, the Feds are anticipating 30% unemployment.

The package was blocked a third time this afternoon.