NBC News Thinks Minor Judges Should Run The USA

The Federal judges, overwhelmingly Democrat attorneys in blue areas, have been attacking Donald Trump’s actions since he took office. They are trying to stop every single thing he does. So what does NBC News post this morning? They claim that Donald Trump is attacking the judiciary, trying to delegitimize them. They wrote that Donald Trump thinks he does not have to comply with a federal judge’s order.

The federal judge they’re referring to is Judge Boasberg, an Obama-appointed judge. He ordered the Trump administration to turn the plane around that was heading for El Salvador, filled with Tren de Aragua gang members and other unsavory characters.

Democrats plan to go to the mat for the violent transnational organizations. Judge Boasberg thinks he has the right to determine immigration and deportations of the United States from his little perch.

Democrats claim President Trump is causing a constitutional crisis.

Ultimately, everyone’s relying on the Supreme Court’s nine attorneys to judge the Democratic attorneys and President Trump’s actions.

If the judiciary is allowed to control the president, who the people elected, then we don’t live in a Republic or a democracy. We live in a judicial oligarchy of some type.

Yesterday Donald Trump refused to ask questions of NBC News reporters because, as he suggested, they’re not credible or fair.

Abusing the process of judicial review as these judges are doing is lawfare, but NBC won’t tell the truth.

