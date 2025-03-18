Worst Possible Democrat Calls for Transforming the Democrat Party

The Democrat Party desperately needs transformation, and to go back toward the center. It needs to stop being evil. One Democrat has called for a major transformation, and it would be hard to find someone worse. Communist Bernie Sanders, who helped bring the party down, is the person calling for the transformation.

For the past four years, Joe Biden enacted a manifesto crafted by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. They published the Biden-Sanders manifesto before the election, and Bidenistas followed it.

Today Red Diaper Baby Sen. Bernie Sanders has publicly advocated for a significant overhaul of the Democrat Party. He declared that the party needs to become a multi-generational, multi-racial working-class party rather than one driven by top-down billionaire influence.

Sanders wrote specifically on X, “The Democratic Party needs a major transformation. It can no longer be a top-down, billionaire-funded, consultant-driven party. It must be a multi-generational, multi-racial working class party. In a time of growing oligarchy & authoritarianism, that’s the only path to victory.”

He sounds so sane until you realize he is the authoritarian.

Responses on X were interesting.

Here is a partial list from the Biden-Sanders manifesto. Biden agreed to this BEFORE he was elected, and it was made public.

Individual liberty is not discussed (you are no longer an individual, but rather, part of the collective); and working people are not addressed in this list. It’s pure communist ideology and a total loss of freedom for Americans.

Retrofit millions of homes and buildings to prevent CO2, which is the stuff of life.

Eliminate fossil fuels.

Expand municipally-owned broadband networks (we’ve been told they want it to go free to numerous populations).

Expand unionized, municipally-owned jobs in elder care, health care, and child care with benefits imposed by the federal government.

Propose a postal banking system to expand access for low-income families, funded by the federal taxpayer. They want their own bank.

Forge a new social and economic contract.

Bail out states and cities.

$15 nationwide minimum wage because one size fits all in their minds.

Massive expansion of public sector unions.

Elimination of right to work laws in states.

Domestic Workers Bill of Rights and the Power Act: Further public guarantees to public sector unions, guaranteed sick leave, guaranteed family leave, and so on.

Massive redistribution of wealth through taxation.

The federal government will provide affordable housing.

Federal homeowners renter bill of rights.

Federal involvement in local zoning decisions and neighborhood economic and racial diversity aimed at the suburbs.

Retool assembly lines for zero emissions vehicles.

All American school busses transition to zero emissions vehicles within years.

Massive expansion of public transportation.

Massive regulation of fossil fuels leading to brownouts and blackouts as we see in California. They want to end natural gas, coal, and oil.

Public option in health care which will lead to single payer. Private health insurance can’t compete with the bottomless taxpayer purse.

Commit to eliminate pollution — they call CO2 pollution.

Install 500 million solar panels, 60,000 wind turbines, all clean energy jobs will be unionized.

Pursue climate and environmental justice.

Create a federal civilian force of unarmed EMTs and social workers to go to non-violent emergencies before any police (you can’t know if it’s non-violent until you go there).

Reduce the militarization of police.

End all private prisons and detention centers including for immigrant-related offenses.

Prevent disparate disciplinary treatment of children of color in schools and educational settings (special rules for people of color so all outcomes are the same regardless of the offense).

Federal standards for the police. Lower the standard for prosecuting law enforcement officials and expand prosecutions of law enforcement officers. Have social workers handle calls.

Eliminate fines and fees for imprisonment.

Appoint leftists to the federal courts and to prosecutorial positions.

Reduce pre-trial detention.

Abolish the federal death penalty.

Retroactive reduced sentencing for all but in solitary confinement.

Abolish prison labor.

Ensure 100% housing for all former incarcerated individuals.

Pay healthcare for DREAMers and other people here illegally.

Massively expand chain migration.

Waivers for laws that keep illegal immigrant families separated.

