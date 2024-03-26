NBC News to Fire Ronna McDaniel After Staff Revolts

Far-left NBC employees and commentators have gone ballistic over hiring Ronna McDaniel as a commentator. NBC News has reportedly decided to drop her.

The decision is not official yet, but sources spoke with the press and claimed the company meetings about the issue are moving forward; McDaniel is allegedly looking to hire a legal team.

While not a fan of Ronna McDaniel, this does show you how much the far left hates anyone who disagrees with them.

“The fact that Ms. McDaniel is on the payroll at NBC News is inexplicable to me,” Maddow groused during Monday’s broadcast of her weekly primetime show.

Maddow lied non-stop about Russiagate.

Additionally, Rachel Maddow went on to criticize the former chair of the Republican National Committee over her alleged past attacks on Maddow’s network, saying she is: “someone who hasn’t just attacked us as journalists, but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get rid of our system of government.”

“You wouldn’t hire a made man like a mobster to work at a DA’s office, right? You wouldn’t hire a pickpocket to work as a TSA screener,” Maddow added.

Maddow had a radio show that was a complete failure years ago, but that was when Americans were normal.

Meanwhile, madman Joe Scarborough and his silly wife, Mika Brzezinski, who both co-host the show “Morning Joe,” labeled McDaniel an “anti-democracy election denier.”

Far left and untrustworthy NBC claims she’s not trustworthy.

NBC to Fire Ronna McDaniel Following On-Air Attack From Chuck Todd and Others. Ronna McDaniel is a Traitor, we don’t want her and they obviously don’t want her either! Let this be a lesson to all Traitors, NO ONE wants you! pic.twitter.com/uen6fyTzuG — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) March 26, 2024

Nicole Wallace and other liars babble on this clip.

NBC to Fire Ronna McDaniel Following On-Air Attack From Chuck Todd and Others. Ronna McDaniel is a Traitor, we don’t want her and they obviously don’t want her either! Let this be a lesson to all Traitors, NO ONE wants you! pic.twitter.com/uen6fyTzuG — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) March 26, 2024

Related