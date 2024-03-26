Jill Compares Bans of Sexually Explicit Books in Schools to Nazism

Jill Biden thinks taking sexually explicit gay sex books out of school libraries is equivalent to what went on in Nazi Germany.

“Today, [the LGBT] community is under attack,” Jill said. “Rights are being stripped away. Freedoms are eroding. More and more state laws are being passed targeting this community.

“Just last night, we had to fend off more than 50 anti-gay amendments that Republicans tried to force into the government funding bill.

“These were extreme measures aimed directly at this community – measures that would have limited healthcare, eroded protections for same-sex couples, and more. And they served only one purpose: to spread hate and fear.

Don’t Say Gay Law Lie

“History teaches us that democracies don’t disappear overnight,” Jill continued reading off a teleprompter. “They disappear slowly, suddenly, silently, a book, then a court decision, a don’t say gay law. [There is no Don’t Say Gay law].

The falsely labeled “Don’t Say Gay Law” is Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. It prevents teachers from discussing pornography with very young children.

“Before World War II, I’m told Berlin was the center of LGBTQ’s culture in Europe. One group of people loses their rights, and then another, and then another until you wake up and you no longer live in a democracy,” says Jill.

No one’s attacking the LGBT community.

Jill and her husband regularly use violent Nazi rhetoric to dehumanize their political opponents. To take the pornography they want to sell to children and say people who reject it are Nazis is perverted. Hopefully, most LGBTs don’t approve either.

