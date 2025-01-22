NBC News Wants to Know Where the Raids Are

NBC News questioned whether the Trump mass deportations would occur or have begun. They don’t know where “they could be.”

Border Czar Tom Homan said mass immigration raids have begun.

Mr. Homan explained to Dana Bash that they don’t have to be convicted of a serious crime to face deportation. Dana apparently wants to keep small-time criminals.

Watch Dana Bash do a double-take in shock and horror as Tom Homan explains to her that an illegal alien doesn’t have to be convicted of a serious crime to face deportation. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/QdNAgOhyEe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 21, 2025

NBC News claims that nothing has happened as of Tuesday evening.

As reported, the Department of Homeland Security will end the policy banning ICE from arresting illegal foreigners at or near sensitive locations, including houses of worship, schools, and hospitals.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,” DHS said in a statement announcing Tuesday’s decision.

Per NBC, Rev. Beth Brown of Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church in Chicago said, “It’s a lot of rhetoric designed to fear and terrorize people, especially immigrants. If they don’t have a signed judicial warrant, they still cannot enter church buildings or faith community buildings because it’s not just churches — it’s all houses of worship.”

On Tuesday, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, told Fox News that there would be “targeted enforcement action,” which is similar to what ICE already does throughout the country every day. NBC News asked Homan how those operations would be different.

TOM HOMAN SAID THE RAIDS HAD BEGUN

“We have more people assigned to the mission,” he said. He declined to say how many people had been assigned.

Some of the locations under consideration include the Washington, D.C., area, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

NBC asked where they could be, referencing ICE. They also claimed they didn’t have the funds to do it. They have little faith.

BREAKING: Tom Homan just announced that ICE teams are out rounding up illegal aliens today! SEND THEM ALL BACK!

pic.twitter.com/vRVA5lK8aX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 21, 2025

Illegal aliens, even criminals, are going to be hard to track down. They get so much help from Americans in churches, schools, and government that it’s amazing. Many Americans are willing to betray the country for illegal foreigners and demand that we all pay for their upkeep.

The Left hates America so much that they are willing to keep robbers, rapists, and murderers, even terrorists.

Tom Homan confirms that immigration raids will be starting on Tuesday in several cities, that they are highly organized and coordinated, and that they will be looking for a public safety threats they know are in the country. He also says that he assured that he’s going to be… pic.twitter.com/azuYpPeBe0 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 18, 2025

