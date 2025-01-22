Clown World’s Favorite Rep AOC Gives the Nazi Salute

For those who haven’t heard, various silly people accused Elon Musk of making a Hitler salute during his exuberant ‘thank you’ to all those who voted for Donald Trump.
One of those people was Rep. Sandy Cortez, aka AOC, of Yorktown, who has made some very disturbing gestures that we can’t ignore. She is making a Nazi salute in the clip below, and that does go along with her totalitarian views.
Disturbing video of AOC doing the Nazi salute in front of a dangerous, snarling crowd. These are her rules, yes? https://t.co/vBq1mFQBBF
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2025
Wow! @aoc please explain. This is alarming. Are you a Nazi? https://t.co/SPJdFnJFHs
— Pepe Capital (@CapitalPatel) January 22, 2025
We can’t hear you over your Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/wiVivBjdaI
— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 22, 2025
This is during her anti-Elon rampage. She can’t even pronounce Heil.
Let's enjoy listening to AOC for the very last time.
What an absolute idiot, lol – GOODBYE FOREVER! https://t.co/d6kvZ4wgTp
— Tim Davies (@timdavies_uk) January 22, 2025
