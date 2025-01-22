Clown World’s Favorite Rep AOC Gives the Nazi Salute

For those who haven’t heard, various silly people accused Elon Musk of making a Hitler salute during his exuberant ‘thank you’ to all those who voted for Donald Trump.

One of those people was Rep. Sandy Cortez, aka AOC, of Yorktown, who has made some very disturbing gestures that we can’t ignore. She is making a Nazi salute in the clip below, and that does go along with her totalitarian views.

This is during her anti-Elon rampage. She can’t even pronounce Heil.


