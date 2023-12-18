NBC Uses a Slur to Refer to Girls Suing Transgenders in Sports

In a Connecticut case of four female high school athletes contesting the inclusion of two biological males in female track, NBC News came down on the side of the biological males, calling them “transgender girls” and referring to the actual females as “cisgenders.”

In other words, the biological males are “girls,” but the real girls are denigrated as “cisgenders.”

NBC is sick. They are canceling females and males. Girls are not cisgenders. They are girls. Women are not cisgenders. They are women.

Cisgender is a slur against females, and NBC knows it’s a derogatory term. It takes away their femininity – who they are. They are erasing females.

Elon Musk has deemed the words “cis” and “cisgender” slurs on Twitter and warned that anyone who harasses others on Twitter will receive at least temporary suspension. The warning came after a Twitter user complained others had labeled him “cis .” It conveys the false notion that gender identity is unrelated to biological sex. It’s used to put down normal heterosexual males and females.

The Case in Question

The Alliance for Defending Freedom will go up against the ACLU in the case of four young girls suing to keep boys out of high school track. The biological boys are transgenders.

Opponents of males competing in girls’ sports are fighting the Connecticut policy that lets biological boys posing as transgender girls compete in girls’ high school sports.

In a rare full meeting of all active judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, judges found the female runners, whom NBC calls cisgenders, have standing to sue and have described injuries that might qualify for monetary damages. The runners also seek to alter certain athletic records, alleging they were deprived of honors and opportunities at elite track-and-field events because they say “male athletes” were permitted to compete against them.

The case had been dismissed by a Connecticut judge in 2021, and that decision was affirmed by a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit a year ago.

At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on biological males claiming to be female athletes playing on K-12 and collegiate sports teams statewide.

A Biden administration proposal, to be finalized in March, forbids outright bans. They are corrupting and violating Title IX by including this ban in Title IX, which is meant to protect females.

It will ruin female sports. Women can’t beat these males in most cases, and the transgenders are injuring the females.

Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller are the biological boys the ACLU represents.

Roger Brooks, a lawyer for the Alliance Defending Freedom, said the decision was a victory “not only for the women who have been deprived of medals, potential scholarships, and other athletic opportunities but for all female athletes across the country.”

We’ll see if it’s a victory.

