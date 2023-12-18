This Is Where Obamacare Stands Today

Barack Obama and Joe Biden are selling the failed Obamacare healthcare again. Joe ended their affectionate banter in the clip below with a curse – “It’s still a BFD.” The two Marxists want to expand it into full-blown Stalincare.

Former President Obama and Joe Biden teamed up to push Obama Care after former President Trump threatened to repeal it. The two Marxists promoted it on Friday, the last day to enroll.

Former President Trump still wants to repeal it if elected to the White House again.

“We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for six years against it and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump doubled down on his remarks, saying that ObamaCare “sucks,” and most of social media agrees.

Democrats want to double down and move into full-blown single payer despite its obvious failure in the UK, Canada, and elsewhere in the world. It wasn’t the panacea they hoped for and only got it passed by bribing Senators and playing games with the law to avoid having the House vote on it again.

They have to raid Medicare to pay outlandish subsidies to health insurance companies to keep it afloat.

The Obamacare-ites also had to bribe governors with subsidies.

It doesn’t really work, but it does distribute the wealth and give the central government more power. It paves the way to Stalincare.

A KFF poll found that 87% of Democrats view the Affordable Care Act favorably, 77% of Republicans view it unfavorably, and 54% of Independents view it unfavorably. KFF leans left.

If you go to social media, it gets panned even on Democrats’ Twitter feeds. The following comments are from a Democrat’s feed. She said she “loves these guys,” meaning the two Marxists.

Obamacare is an abject failure and has done nothing to make healthcare affordable. “Biden should definitely run on his economic record and the success of the ACA.” – Every Republican — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) December 15, 2023

Yea paying $1,200 a month for a family of 4… Very affordable. Main reason I stay in the Military is the healthcare. Not sure how people swing the current rates. — Dave Ross (@DaveRossActual) December 15, 2023

My health care plan cost has tripled since Obama Care started. — JBSchaffner (@truckerJeramey) December 15, 2023

What are people paying monthly for Health Insurance? My monthly premium for Family 3+ more than tripled in the last 10 years. Today, to see a Specialty Dr is 4 – 6 months.

10 years ago, a 2 weeks about normal and 3 weeks was a long wait. — AverageJeff (@1AverageJeff) December 15, 2023

This looks like it could be an ad for the next dementia drug on the market — RogueStamp3de (@Roguestamp3de) December 15, 2023

Affordable? Look at the deductible. pic.twitter.com/3FxodTUL1Q — Charlie Hovey (@CharlieHovey) December 16, 2023

