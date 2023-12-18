This Is Where Obamacare Stands Today

By
M Dowling
-
1
26

Barack Obama and Joe Biden are selling the failed Obamacare healthcare again. Joe ended their affectionate banter in the clip below with a curse – “It’s still a BFD.” The two Marxists want to expand it into full-blown Stalincare.

Former President Obama and Joe Biden teamed up to push Obama Care after former President Trump threatened to repeal it. The two Marxists promoted it on Friday, the last day to enroll.

Former President Trump still wants to repeal it if elected to the White House again.

“We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for six years against it and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump doubled down on his remarks, saying that ObamaCare “sucks,” and most of social media agrees.

Democrats want to double down and move into full-blown single payer despite its obvious failure in the UK, Canada, and elsewhere in the world. It wasn’t the panacea they hoped for and only got it passed by bribing Senators and playing games with the law to avoid having the House vote on it again.

They have to raid Medicare to pay outlandish subsidies to health insurance companies to keep it afloat.

The Obamacare-ites also had to bribe governors with subsidies.

It doesn’t really work, but it does distribute the wealth and give the central government more power. It paves the way to Stalincare.

A KFF poll found that 87% of Democrats view the Affordable Care Act favorably, 77% of Republicans view it unfavorably, and 54% of Independents view it unfavorably. KFF leans left.

If you go to social media, it gets panned even on Democrats’ Twitter feeds. The following comments are from a Democrat’s feed. She said she “loves these guys,” meaning the two Marxists.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rosemary Marshall
Guest
Rosemary Marshall
31 seconds ago

So we are paying not only for ourselves and our families, but also for millions of poor, unemployed, and illegal aliens? No thank you.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz