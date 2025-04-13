NC Election Might Be Overturned Due to Overseas Ballots

The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that over 5,000 overseas ballots must be cured before being counted. This ruling will likely overturn Democrat Allison Riggs’s November 2024 election. She was elected with overseas ballots that were not cured.

Sentinel reported that the overseas votes were deliberately expanded to corrupt Democrats’ elections, and we’re sticking with that view, but it’s conjecture.

Democrats sent 32 thousand ballots overseas for voters without adequate security but only 6,000 for the military. Republicans fought the lack of security with limited success before the election, bringing us to Allison Riggs’s election.

The Story

Riggs was “elected” to the state’s Supreme Court after overseas ballots were counted. The voters’ IDs were never verified or cured as required by state law.

More than 60,000 additional votes were disputed due to incomplete registrations. They were ruled to be eligible.

Now, the more than 5,000 ballots that must be cured could give the win to Riggs’s Republican opponent.

Justice Riggs contends that all of these votes are legal. Perhaps she shouldn’t be a judge if she thinks that.

Anyone who casts the ballots will have 30 days from notification to provide a copy of their ID or fill out an ID exception form. Moreover, 273 ballots were permanently ruled ineligible because they were cast by overseas voters who have never lived in North Carolina and do not meet the residency requirements.

The Science of It

Michael Pruser, the data science director at the DecisionDesk HQ, lays out the science:

Friday afternoon, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck a blow to Justice Allison Riggs, paving the way for challenger Jefferson Griffin to eventually win November’s election (in June). The high state court ruled that the 60,000+ ballots lacking proper registration details… pic.twitter.com/1RX87SmZD1 — Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) April 12, 2025

The NC Supreme Court order can be found here – https://t.co/uol82Wc6K0 The decision to validate the 60,000 voters’ missing registration details was unanimous. The decision to uphold the appeals court ruling on UOCAVA and never lived in NC voters was 4-2. — Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) April 12, 2025

How many other victims are out there? Naturally, Eric Holder, who dedicates his time to opening up elections, claims Republicans are stealing the election. Is his idea of democracy counting invalid ballots?

The Republican members of the North Carolina courts continue to try to steal an election. Telling overseas military members – and others – that their votes may not count is a breathtaking affront to our democracy and their service. We will continue to fight for justice. https://t.co/XdT4bF7112 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) April 11, 2025

