NC Election Might Be Overturned Due to Overseas Ballots

The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that over 5,000 overseas ballots must be cured before being counted. This ruling will likely overturn Democrat Allison Riggs’s November 2024 election. She was elected with overseas ballots that were not cured.

Sentinel reported that the overseas votes were deliberately expanded to corrupt Democrats’ elections, and we’re sticking with that view, but it’s conjecture.

Democrats sent 32 thousand ballots overseas for voters without adequate security but only 6,000 for the military. Republicans fought the lack of security with limited success before the election, bringing us to Allison Riggs’s election.

The Story

Riggs was “elected” to the state’s Supreme Court after overseas ballots were counted. The voters’ IDs were never verified or cured as required by state law.

More than 60,000 additional votes were disputed due to incomplete registrations. They were ruled to be eligible.

Now, the more than 5,000 ballots that must be cured could give the win to Riggs’s Republican opponent.

Justice Riggs contends that all of these votes are legal. Perhaps she shouldn’t be a judge if she thinks that.

Anyone who casts the ballots will have 30 days from notification to provide a copy of their ID or fill out an ID exception form. Moreover, 273 ballots were permanently ruled ineligible because they were cast by overseas voters who have never lived in North Carolina and do not meet the residency requirements.

The Science of It

Michael Pruser, the data science director at the DecisionDesk HQ, lays out the science:

How many other victims are out there? Naturally, Eric Holder, who dedicates his time to opening up elections, claims Republicans are stealing the election. Is his idea of democracy counting invalid ballots?


