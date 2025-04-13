RFK Jr: Regulatory Agencies Are Puppets of Those They Are Supposed to Regulate

In February, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described systemic corruption in government health agencies. Now that he is in charge, he confirms that the deep state is real, and it is comprised of institutional pressures that make employees into sock puppets.

He is even more certain that the corruption is systemic. He said the institutional pressures have turned regulatory agencies into sock puppets. Regulatory agencies aren’t regulating; they’re jumping to the tune of the institution.

“President Trump always talks about the Deep State, and the media, you know, disparages him and says that he’s paranoid,” Kennedy said, according to Politico, which reported it obtained an audio recording and transcript of the secretary’s remarks. “But the Deep State is real. And it’s not, you know, just George Soros and Bill Gates and a bunch of nefarious individuals sitting together in a room and plotting the, you know, the destruction of humanity.”

He called the FDA a “sock puppet” of the very industries it’s supposed to regulate.

One area where Kennedy said he has seen this within the FDA is its Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) system, which he says acts as a “loophole” for food companies. In March, Kennedy directed the FDA to reevaluate its policies on food companies obtaining approval before adding new ingredients to their products. He believes that “eliminating this loophole” will not only provide consumers with more transparency but will be key in improving Americans’ health.

Currently, RFK is on a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) tour, visiting states including Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico to promote initiatives banning ultra-processed foods and harmful food dyes from school lunches.

He has given food companies two years to eliminate harmful food dyes, especially Red Dye No. 2.

Profiting from Our Bad Health

“Right now, 75% of FDA’s budget is coming from pharmaceutical companies. That is a perverse incentive.”

RFK Jr. on Fox News: “The most profitable thing today in America is a sick child” “We need to get the corruption out of FDA, out of NIH, out of CDC” “They have become sock puppets for the industries they’re supposed to regulate” “Right now, 75% of FDA’s budget is coming from… pic.twitter.com/FgartqDTV6 — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 25, 2024

