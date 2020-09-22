No, you crazies, Judge Barrett isn’t in a cult that speaks in tongues

The Democrats are out viciously attacking Judge Amy Coney Barrett before President Trump even picked her to fill the seat once held by Justice Ginsburg. They are claiming she will destroy healthcare, abortion, all of women’s rights, and on and on.

What I didn’t expect is for them to accuse her of following a dystopian cult that speaks in tongues.

THEY ARE ACCUSING HER OF FOLLOWING A CULT-LIKE RELIGION

Newsweek headlined their attack article: How Charismatic Catholic Groups Like Amy Coney Barrett’s People of Praise Inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

They’re accusing her of following a Satanic-like cult.

Every single thing in the headline is misleading or utterly wrong. Newsweek issued a retraction but left the fake article up.

Newsweek Correction: This article’s headline originally stated that People of Praise inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, has never specifically mentioned the group as being the inspiration for her work. A New Yorker profile of the author from 2017 mentions a newspaper clipping as part of her research for the book of a different charismatic Catholic group, People of Hope. Newsweek regrets the error.

Reuters compared Amy Coney Barrett’s faith group to the dystopian series ‘Handmaid’s Tale.’

Reuters compared the Catholic faith community of federal judge and apparent frontrunner for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s open Supreme Court seat, Amy Coney Barret, to the dystopian cult-like group depicted in the “Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Some have likened People of Praise, a self-described charismatic Christian community, to the totalitarian, male-dominated society of Margaret Atwood’s novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” Reuters wrote.

They must have gotten it from the fake Newsweek article.

Refinery 29 made the same false accusation and has not corrected it which means they are liars.

Yahoo kept it classy with this headline: This Is Amy Coney Barrett, The Potential RBG Replacement Who Hates Your Uterus.

The NY Times suggests her religious group speaks in tongues which mimics Newsweek: Judge Barrett’s connection to the small and relatively obscure Christian group People of Praise also attracted attention after a report in 2017 that she and her husband were members. The group grew out of the Catholic charismatic renewal movement that began in the late 1960s and adopted Pentecostal practices such as speaking in tongues, belief in prophecy, and divine healing.

If she speaks in tongues, she must be the Holy Spirit! The next time I pray, I will have to say, ‘In the name of the Father, the Son, and Amy Coney Barrett.”

They have the wrong group as did Newsweek.

Then there is the unfunny comic, Chelsea Handler. Chelsea Handler is a dummy, isn’t she?

Woman in detention centers are getting unwanted hysterectomies from a doctor who thinks ICE detainees have no rights to their bodies. When you vote for Trump you are voting for The Handmaid’s Tale, and this is not fake news. These are women who have had their body parts stolen. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 17, 2020

LAST TIME SHE WAS GRILLED BY CATHOLIC HATERS

The last time Amy Coney Barrett was grilled in the Senate, Senators Feinstein, Hirono, and Durbin subjected her to a religious test. It was chilling.

“When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you and that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country,” Feinstein said.

Judge Barrett said her faith does not affect her decisions. She’s an originalist. She said: “It is never appropriate for a judge to apply their personal convictions whether it derives from faith or personal conviction.”

Hirono calls all Catholics alt-right.

Biden wants Kamala Harris to grill the candidate and she’s already on the record as a Catholic hater.

Amy Coney Barrett has been a friend of mine for more than 30 years and for so many reasons I believe she is the IDEAL pick for the Supreme Court. She is the natural inheritor of the great Scalia legacy.#FillTheSeat Watch my full interview with @TuckerCarlson below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2QyT18A60t — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) September 22, 2020

In the meantime, it looks like Slow Joe will support packing the court:

Joe Biden just refused to answer whether he will support packing the Court with new members once elected. That is an extraordinary position. Many of us would not vote for a candidate who supports a court packing plan. https://t.co/gePsbOzk83 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 22, 2020