Nearly $10 a Gallon for Gas in Mendocino

Gas prices are almost $10 a gallon in at least one station in Mendocino, California thanks to Bidenflation. Costs are rising everywhere, especially diesel, Daily Mail reports.
Overnight Friday, gas prices hit a national average of $4.76, according to AAA – an increase of nearly 20 cents in the span of a week.
Why wouldn’t they keep rising? Biden’s policies caused it and he has no reverse gear?
Along the US West Coast, Californians are now seeing an average of $6.24 cents a gallon.
The state saw gas costs surpass $6 for the first time ever over the weekend. One station in Mendocino, along the California coast, has recorded prices just cents away from $10 – the highest seen in US history.
