Nearly $10 a Gallon for Gas in Mendocino

Gas prices are almost $10 a gallon in at least one station in Mendocino, California thanks to Bidenflation. Costs are rising everywhere, especially diesel, Daily Mail reports.

Overnight Friday, gas prices hit a national average of $4.76, according to AAA – an increase of nearly 20 cents in the span of a week.

Why wouldn’t they keep rising? Biden’s policies caused it and he has no reverse gear?

Along the US West Coast, Californians are now seeing an average of $6.24 cents a gallon.

The state saw gas costs surpass $6 for the first time ever over the weekend. One station in Mendocino, along the California coast, has recorded prices just cents away from $10 – the highest seen in US history.

I was never prepared to deal with this level of stupidity.. #FJBiden https://t.co/YpNg6NZIMu — 🇺🇸 Catherine 🇺🇸 (@cat_barnes30) June 4, 2022

Related