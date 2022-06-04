Biden Suggests Ukraine Has to Give Up Territory

After all the destruction to Ukraine, after all the unnecessary deaths and displacement of people, Team Joe Biden is finally coming to the conclusion most informed people knew from day one – there will have to be a negotiated settlement, ceding territory to Russia.

Not only is Ukraine devastated but the sanctions have done tremendous damage to the US and Western nations. At the same time, Russia is selling more gas and oil than ever.’

On Friday, during remarks at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, Biden suggested Ukraine would have to cede land.

THE PRESIDENT: You know, you’ve been always fair with me. The — from the beginning, I’ve said and I’ve been — not everyone has agreed with me — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. It’s their territory. I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.

But it appears to me that, at some point along the line, there’s going to have to be a negotiated settlement here. And what that entails, I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows at the time.

But in the meantime, we’re going to continue to put the — the Ukrainians in a position where they can defend themselves.

By the way, he is sending cash and weapons without a clue as to where they end up. There is NO oversight. Criminal jihadists are getting some of them from Ukraine commanders and selling them to the highest bidders.

