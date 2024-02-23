Never Nikki Is Thrilled with New Poll Numbers

Globalist Nikki Haley is ecstatic with a new poll indicating that she will defeat Biden by 18 points even though she can’t come close to Donald Trump in the primary.

She will not confirm that she will support Donald Trump if he is the Republican candidate, advancing her Democrat credentials. Jonathan Karl asked her about it, and this is what she said:

Speaking to host Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week,” she said her concern is defeating Donald Trump.

“I’m running against him because I don’t think he should be president,” she said. “The last thing on my mind is who I’m going to support. The only thing on my mind is how we’re going to win this.”

Nikki Haley is thrilled with a Marquette poll. Marquette produces some of the most inaccurate polls. It has her up 18 points over Biden. Her backers, the warmongering globalists, want you to believe that she can’t beat Trump in a primary, but she tromps Biden in a general. Meanwhile, most MAGAs don’t like her at all. She is everything that is wrong with the RINOs in the Republican Party. Her entire campaign is to bash Donald Trump.

Haley keeps posting the poll, but that won’t make it accurate.

Her voice is grating, plus she lies a lot. When she is not doing that, she’s spouting Democrat talking points.

Nikki Haley claims the people of Bamberg, South Carolina, were racist, and she dealt with racism every day. This clip with Benny asking the people of Bamberg if it is true is funny. One man’s wife went to school with her and they knew her from when her family owned a story – no racism.

Never Nikki:


