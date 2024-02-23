Cell Phone Data Proves Wade-Willis Lied About Their Affair

Trump’s attorneys obtained the cell phone data of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Unsurprisingly, it proves that Wade and Fani Willis lied about when their relationship started.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified that her relationship with Nathan Wade began after he was appointed to get Trump. However, cell phone records prove he spent evenings at her residence long before her investigation began.

A defense investigator collected cellphone data and could see that he stayed at her house as late as 3:30 AM on multiple occasions before she hired him.

It looks like Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are caught red handed. Charge them with perjury! pic.twitter.com/9EtCfxuLt8 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 23, 2024

When she hired Wade, he made hundreds of thousands of dollars more than others hired to do the same thing.

He took vacations with her with her money but claimed she paid him back. Neither Willis nor Wade have receipts. It was allegedly all paid back in cash.

Wade allegedly made a lot of ‘booty calls’ to Willis’s home in 2021. They took place months before their relationship actually started.

BOOTY CALLS

Wade allegedly received a booty call from Willis on November 29, 2021, at 11:32. Pm. Cell phone data shows he arrived at her home at 12:43 am and remained until 4:55 am.

Wade had claimed he went to Willis’s home less than ten times before 2022, but cell phone data shows he visited at least 35 times.

On September 11, 2021, Wade arrived at her home at 10:45 pm and left the next morning at 3:28 am.

According to AJC, the affidavit says Willis and Wade called each other more than 2,000 times during the first 11 months of 2021 and exchanged just less than 10,000 text messages.

It will now be up to Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to decide whether to admit the investigator’s affidavit and the phone records into evidence.

Read the story at AJC Politics.

Watch:

TUCKER: What can we do about “goons” like Fani Willis and Letitia James? pic.twitter.com/5bRtXjiJIb — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 23, 2024

