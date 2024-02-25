Never Nikki Lost SC in 3 Minutes & Is Staying in the Race

Nikki Haley was decimated in her home state. It took Donald Trump about three minutes to win the South Carolina primary. At least she lost to a person this time. In Nevada, she lost to ‘none of these candidates,’ and was tromped by Trump in the Nevada caucus. She lost dramatically in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley is staying in the race even though she has now lost abysmally in her home state. The only reason for her to stay in is to hurt Donald Trump and keep the party from consolidating around Donald Trump. She’s trying to present it as if she is honorable and saving us from two unpopular candidates when she is obviously helping Joe Biden.

“I’m a woman of my word. I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” she told supporters.

“We’re headed to Michigan tomorrow. And we’re headed to the Super Tuesday states throughout all of next week.”

Never Nikki!

Nikki Haley to remain in presidential race: “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina I would continue to run for president.. I’m a woman of my word.” pic.twitter.com/xJPWMizMci — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 25, 2024

BREAKING: MASSIVE “TRUMP” chants break out as Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/GWQc43M8G9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 25, 2024

Every TV in Panama right now where I’m at has Trump’s victory in South Carolina tonight on the TV! The world wants Trump back in office! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/uj1gSuMtyM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 25, 2024

MAGA! Make Argentina Great Again!

