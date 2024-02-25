Never Nikki Lost SC in 3 Minutes & Is Staying in the Race

By
M Dowling
-
1
30

Nikki Haley was decimated in her home state. It took Donald Trump about three minutes to win the South Carolina primary. At least she lost to a person this time. In Nevada, she lost to ‘none of these candidates,’ and was tromped by Trump in the Nevada caucus. She lost dramatically in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley is staying in the race even though she has now lost abysmally in her home state. The only reason for her to stay in is to hurt Donald Trump and keep the party from consolidating around Donald Trump. She’s trying to present it as if she is honorable and saving us from two unpopular candidates when she is obviously helping Joe Biden.

“I’m a woman of my word. I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” she told supporters.

“We’re headed to Michigan tomorrow. And we’re headed to the Super Tuesday states throughout all of next week.”

Never Nikki!

MAGA! Make Argentina Great Again!


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
46 minutes ago

I think she has actually helped trumps chances, and the only reason that she is staying in is because some dumb people are still throwing money at her. She’$ doing it for the money.

0
Reply
