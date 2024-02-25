War on the West: They Have Come for the Children

Babylon Bee’s Ashley St. Clair promoted Douglas Murray on X. Her comments are in italics below. Murray has been taking on the war on the West, and too few are listening. Sentinel added the links.

This has become particularly relevant from War on the West by Douglas Murray: The anti-white ideology has been pumped into the Western system and starts in the earliest possible stage of education.

In Buffalo, kindergartners were forced to watch videos of dead black children to teach them about police brutality.

Buffalo Public Schools teaches students that “all white people” perpetuate systemic racism and forces kindergarteners to watch a video of dead black children warning them about “racist police and state-sanctioned violence” who might kill them at any time. https://t.co/61hIpEGD2M — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 26, 2021

In California, third graders were taught to rank themselves in order of “power and privilege, and an ethnic studies curriculum has called for counter-genocide against white Christians In Seattle, public schools have claimed that white teachers are “spirit murdering” black children.

In New York, white parents were told they must become “white traitors” and advocate for “white abolition” to “dismantle whiteness.”

What in the world are we teaching our kids? @realchrisrufo recently exposed how a New York high school is urging parents to become “white traitors” and “white abolitionists”. pic.twitter.com/0g7jEwhBls — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 18, 2021

…If people wonder why more people do not speak out about being force-fed this mental junk food, it is because of the price that can be paid for not toeing the line.

It’s time for Americans to wake up.

Douglas Murray deals with it in the UK and has written a book called The War on the West.

First our police are harassed and humiliated. Now our MPs are threatened if they don’t vote the ‘right’ way. pic.twitter.com/bj3tt3oLWJ — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) February 22, 2024

