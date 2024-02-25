War on the West: They Have Come for the Children

By
M Dowling
Babylon Bee’s Ashley St. Clair promoted Douglas Murray on X. Her comments are in italics below. Murray has been taking on the war on the West, and too few are listening. Sentinel added the links.

This has become particularly relevant from War on the West by Douglas Murray: The anti-white ideology has been pumped into the Western system and starts in the earliest possible stage of education.

In Buffalo, kindergartners were forced to watch videos of dead black children to teach them about police brutality.

In California, third graders were taught to rank themselves in order of “power and privilege, and an ethnic studies curriculum has called for counter-genocide against white Christians In Seattle, public schools have claimed that white teachers are “spirit murdering” black children.

In New York, white parents were told they must become “white traitors” and advocate for “white abolition” to “dismantle whiteness.”

…If people wonder why more people do not speak out about being force-fed this mental junk food, it is because of the price that can be paid for not toeing the line.

It’s time for Americans to wake up.

Douglas Murray deals with it in the UK and has written a book called The War on the West.


