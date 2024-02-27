Never Nikki’s Big Michigan Loss Is Today!

By
M Dowling
-
1
34

According to the AP, about 40% of Nikki Haley’s supporters voted for her in the South Carolina primary because they opposed Donald Trump. Considering they voted for Biden in the last election, it’s safe to assume they are Democrats.

Roughly three-quarters of her supporters say Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020, and about four in ten voted for Biden in that election. About six in ten Republican primary voters say they believe Biden was not legitimately elected.

About six in ten South Carolina voters consider themselves supporters of the “Make America Great Again” movement, a Trump slogan that helped catapult him to the White House in 2016. About nine in ten Trump voters said they were driven by their support for him, not by objections to his opponent. Haley’s voters were much more divided: About half were motivated by supporting her, but nearly as many turned out to oppose Trump.

In summation, the Haley voters don’t believe the election was stolen, are opposed to illegal immigration, are reluctant to keep funding the Ukraine war, are concerned about the NATO alliance, “and about 4 in 10 voted for Biden in that election.”

In other words, 40% of her voters were Democrats.

She’s not that popular in Michigan. That primary is today, and she will lose bigly.

The No-Labels leftist Democrat Party only exists to spoil it for Donald Trump. Don’t be surprised if Haley is on the No Labels’ line. The No Lables’ Democrat in this clip admits Haley’s a spoiler.

She lied, as she often does, about big donor Koch dropping out. Americans for Prosperity is a Koch PAC.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

The Martha MacCallum Interview makes Nikki appear to be a lying hypocrite, or as a woman so delusional she believes all her votes in an open primary were from Republicans.
Asked directly if Koch money was funding her campaign she said no! Yet the article notes AFP supplied millions. There is direct lying and here is lying by telling a partial truth to obscure the total truth. Charles did not directly give me money (oh did I forget to mention his PAC did?)

Americans for Prosperity (AFP), founded in 2004, is a libertarian conservative political advocacy group in the United States affiliated with brothers Charles Koch and the late David Koch.[6] As the Koch family’s primary political advocacy group, it is one of the most influential American conservative organizations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Americans_for_Prosperity 20240227 15:39 GMT

Note: As of November 2023, Charles Koch was ranked as the 22nd richest man in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of $60 billion. His brother David died 23/08/2019.

