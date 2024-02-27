Never Nikki’s Big Michigan Loss Is Today!

According to the AP, about 40% of Nikki Haley’s supporters voted for her in the South Carolina primary because they opposed Donald Trump. Considering they voted for Biden in the last election, it’s safe to assume they are Democrats.

Roughly three-quarters of her supporters say Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020, and about four in ten voted for Biden in that election. About six in ten Republican primary voters say they believe Biden was not legitimately elected.

About six in ten South Carolina voters consider themselves supporters of the “Make America Great Again” movement, a Trump slogan that helped catapult him to the White House in 2016. About nine in ten Trump voters said they were driven by their support for him, not by objections to his opponent. Haley’s voters were much more divided: About half were motivated by supporting her, but nearly as many turned out to oppose Trump.

In summation, the Haley voters don’t believe the election was stolen, are opposed to illegal immigration, are reluctant to keep funding the Ukraine war, are concerned about the NATO alliance, “and about 4 in 10 voted for Biden in that election.”

In other words, 40% of her voters were Democrats.

She’s not that popular in Michigan. That primary is today, and she will lose bigly.

The Michigan GOP primary is tomorrow. There’s just one recent poll, a new one from The Hill/Emerson: Trump 76, Haley 24. (The final Hill/Emerson SC poll had Trump up 22; final result was 20.)https://t.co/bKvmeYSEtM pic.twitter.com/2Pz4KpRe4a — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 26, 2024

The No-Labels leftist Democrat Party only exists to spoil it for Donald Trump. Don’t be surprised if Haley is on the No Labels’ line. The No Lables’ Democrat in this clip admits Haley’s a spoiler.

WARNING: National Director of No Labels, Joe Cunningham, confirms they are looking at Nikki Haley to play spoiler: “We’re looking for great quality people, folks that have broad appeal to independents, Democrats, Republicans, and yeah, Nikki Haley is somebody we’d definitely… pic.twitter.com/mr2AQRGQqB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 26, 2024

She lied, as she often does, about big donor Koch dropping out. Americans for Prosperity is a Koch PAC.

Nikki Haley is in total meltdown mode:@MarthaMacCallum: How does the Koch network dropping you change your campaign dynamic? Haley: It doesn’t change our dynamic, they weren’t helping us from a monetary standpoint. MacCallum: You didn’t get any money from them? Haley: No… pic.twitter.com/GNBzCCalfp — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 26, 2024

