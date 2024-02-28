Venezuela’s Violent Deaths Fell Since the Gangs Are Coming Here

In December, Bloomberg reported that Venezuela’s violent deaths fell to a 22-year low because of migration. They are all coming to the United States. Dictator Maduro is emptying out his prisons.

Watch this devastating ad:

Devastating political ad from Trump’s PAC attacking Joe Biden for Laken Riley’s death. Immigration is the number one concern of all voters per Gallup poll. pic.twitter.com/msPWO0cvgi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 27, 2024



Elon Musk added, “The ability to discard your identification documents (from any country), walk across the southern border, and claim “asylum” has turned America into a refuge for the world’s worst criminals!”

Yes, that appears to be true. We have one of the worst Venezuelan gangs raising havoc in New York City, Chicago, LA, and elsewhere – Tren de Aragua.

The ability to discard your identification documents (from any country), walk across the southern border and claim “asylum” has turned America into a refuge for the world’s worst criminals! https://t.co/ENhh2abS5G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2024

