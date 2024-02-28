Venezuela’s Violent Deaths Fell Since the Gangs Are Coming Here

In December, Bloomberg reported that Venezuela’s violent deaths fell to a 22-year low because of migration. They are all coming to the United States. Dictator Maduro is emptying out his prisons.
— MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2024
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Watch this devastating ad:
Devastating political ad from Trump’s PAC attacking Joe Biden for Laken Riley’s death. Immigration is the number one concern of all voters per Gallup poll. pic.twitter.com/msPWO0cvgi
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 27, 2024
Elon Musk added, “The ability to discard your identification documents (from any country), walk across the southern border, and claim “asylum” has turned America into a refuge for the world’s worst criminals!”
Yes, that appears to be true. We have one of the worst Venezuelan gangs raising havoc in New York City, Chicago, LA, and elsewhere – Tren de Aragua.
The ability to discard your identification documents (from any country), walk across the southern border and claim “asylum” has turned America into a refuge for the world’s worst criminals! https://t.co/ENhh2abS5G
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2024
Reminds us of when Castro emptied his jails and sent them to Jimmy Carter’s America. Another Dem prez played for the fool. Held that record, before Biden smashed it.
Hey Uncle Joe,
Solve all our crime problems: send all the criminals out of the country.
Pick a good location, we will miss you.