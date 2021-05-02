New Biden policy: ICE told to censor reports of criminal aliens









A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer told Breitbart that officers are being instructed to censor reports surrounding the incarceration of criminal aliens.

An email from the Acting Assistant Director of ICE ERO instructs officers to redact information prior to submission to Immigration Courts or the public.

The anonymous source believes “the instructions are designed to hide the full truth when criminal aliens are released instead of deported and then commit subsequent crimes.”

According to the source, officers have never been told to withhold decision information in an arrest report until now.

The email states “As information related to enforcement priority determinations may not be final at the time a case is processed and may further develop over time, please do not include this information in the I-213 narrative. When this information is included in the I-213 please be aware of the need to redact that information when it is filed with EOIR/Immigration Judges or turned over in FOIA requests.”

If true, this is the work of a tyrannical government.

