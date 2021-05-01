Comrades march for communism in Austin, Long Beach, DC

M. Dowling
Happy Mayday, comrades! Communists marched happily with their big commie flags and Karl Marx placards. They praised mass murderers Stalin, Vladimir Lenin whose ideology is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions.

They’re probably marching to the university where they breed communists. They’re such fools.

They want to be liberated, they say. From what? We should work an exchange program with Uighurs since they like communism so much.

There aren’t a lot of them, but they are causing tremendous problems in this country.

If you move to the area, head for Lubbock!

DC had their unAmerican commies too! And our new Americans are here, calling for communism. Isn’t that nice.

Americans calling for communism:

