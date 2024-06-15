New Bill Requires Women to Register for Selective Service

The Senate Armed Services Committee agreed to include a provision in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act that requires women to register for Selective Service.

Are the politicians going to force young women into war also? It would seem so.

Women want equality and equity, so here we go.

The bill passed out of committee on a 22-3 vote. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), and Tom Cotton (R-AR) cast no votes.

If the Senate version of the NDAA passes and becomes law, we will be in the elite company of Eritrea, Israel, Mozambique, North Korea, Myanmar, Mali, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia, Peru, Norway, and Sweden.

BREAKING: SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE INTENDS TO REQUIRE WOMEN TO REGISTER FOR SELECTIVE SERVICE As part of the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act, which automatically enrolls all men aged 18-26, including U.S. citizens and immigrants, in Selective Service, the… pic.twitter.com/5Y3uNfc9mA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 15, 2024

Usually, only men go to war to get wounded or killed. Killing young women won’t do much for our low birth rates. Who will care for the children?

Women do volunteer. This is a nod to DEI and possibly to backup the administration’s dreams of starting World War III.

Related