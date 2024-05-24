New Documents Prove FBI Knew of Biden Ties to the CCP

Federal agents knew from 2013 that Hunter Biden used access to his father on Air Force 2 to set up business ventures with Chinese communists. We now have proof of what many believed. The FBI knew and let Joe Biden become president. Easier to blackmail?

James Comer finally got the documents from Devon Archer’s lawyers.

During the 2016 election, Hunter Biden used that access on an official government trip to Beijing on Air Force Two to connect Chinese business partners with Vice President Joe Biden.

According to almost 3.4 million pages of documents, Hunter’s father met with these people. The documents were recently turned over to Congress and obtained by Just the News.

“They got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later,” Hunter Biden wrote in a December 2013 email confirming how he connected his Chinese associates with his father in a Beijing hotel after the vice president had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In his emails, the younger Biden also bragged that his father was so enamored with China’s communist leader that “I think they are in love with each other,” the emails showed.

“They almost kissed on departure,” Hunter Biden wrote in one of the emails seized by federal agents.

Who Knew?

Barack Obama had to know. the FBI knew and did nothing. All these people must be prosecuted if we are to get our country back.

The FBI knew, and the DOJ and AG knew. So many people knew. They’ve all lied under oath.

John Solomon of Just the News and James Comer are doing the work of the FBI.

The lying that went on is shocking.

On WarRoom today with @jsolomonReports story about the FBI knowing for YEARS about Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners: “James Comer just got his hands on 3.3 million pages of documents that the US Govt has had on Hunter Biden since 2016. It is a… pic.twitter.com/45OSFANo7J — VISH BURRA ‍☠️ (@VishBurra) May 24, 2024

The documents included emails, bank records, and corporate memos that FBI, IRS, and Securities and Exchange Commission agents collected in 2015 and 2016 with subpoenas during a criminal investigation into a fraudulent bond scheme involving a Native-American tribe.

I was wondering if we can get these people for treason. It would seem just since they are constantly trying to put conservatives in prison for espionage. What the Bidens did seems far worse than anything a J6er did.

Article III, Section 3, Clause 1: Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act or on Confession in open Court.

Rep. James Comer: 'Biden most corrupt VP in history.' "VP Joe Biden was using fake names in emails while working with his family to set up fake companies to receive wires from foreign nationals that were then laundered into at least nine family members' bank accounts… We got… pic.twitter.com/CTauk2ghAi — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 29, 2023

This is another example of the same formula demonstrated through @GOPoversight’s investigation into the Biden Family’s influence peddling schemes. Hunter Biden sets up meetings, Joe Biden meets them at Hunter’s direction, & substantial payments come in return. Rinse & repeat. https://t.co/qTsWAb8mhS — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 24, 2024

Related