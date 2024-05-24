Sen. Chuck Schumer Demands Immediate Amnesty for All Illegals

Over several decades of illegal immigration, Democrats have claimed there are 11 to 13 million illegal aliens in this country. It’s far more than that, but however many there are, Schumer demanded amnesty for them. That’s not a surprise.

We have no idea who these people are, yet he wants them all to vote. A recent poll showed that more than 88% of the illegals would vote for Democrats. It would give these unAmerican, authoritarian Democrats a permanent electoral majority.

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because “we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”

Schumer then calls for amnesty for “all 11 million or however many” illegal immigrants in the U.S.

The message is sent. Even if a bill isn’t passed, this will encourage illegal aliens to vote.

BREAKING: Senator Chuck Schumer calls for amnesty for all “11 million or however many” illegal aliens are in the country. DO YOU SUPPORT THIS?pic.twitter.com/HX79GbnVId — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) May 24, 2024

