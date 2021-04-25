New evidence in Ahmaud Arbery case: He was a thief pretending to be a jogger









On Feb. 23 last year, Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed by the McMichael’s while he was allegedly jogging through a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.

Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault and are currently jailed in coastal Glynn County, Georgia. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the footage on his cellphone, was also charged with murder for trying to “confine and detain” Arbery with his vehicle in the moments leading up to his killing.

They said Arbery looked similar to a man committing burglaries.

Cellphone video showed the father and son confronting him after a neighbor blocked him. They can be seen shooting him at close range.

Arbery was known as ‘The Jogger,’ not because he was actually a jogger, but because he was a robber who pretended to be a jogger according to new evidence.

According to excerpts from the documents, shared by Andy Ngo on Twitter, in August 2018, Arbery was allegedly caught by a woman who saw him in her backyard looking into the windows of her cars and was given a trespass warning by Burke County police officers.

“When confronted by the officers about the eye-witness reports, he lied and said he had ‘gone running in the street,’ and then became aggressive, confrontational, and repeatedly threatened that he would ‘whip the officer’s a*s’ if they didn’t leave him alone,” the report continued.

In another alleged incident that took place in October 2018 and captured on a Burke County police officer’s body cam, Arbery and two other juveniles were found in a vacant mobile home and when confronted by authorities he said he was just out jogging. He was later charged with misdemeanor obstruction for running when given lawful commands to stop, according to the report.

Other eye-witness accounts and video evidence details Arbery and his repeated behavior of pretending to be out running and then committing crimes, which apparently also earned him the nickname “The Jogger” by members of his community.

“In 2019 and 2020, local convenience store witness interviews reveal Mr. Arbery became known as ‘The Jogger’ for his repeated conduct and behavior of running up, stretching in front, and then entering several convenience stores where he would grab items and run out before he got caught,” the excerpt read.

“In 2020, witness cell phone video reveals Mr. Arbery was confronted at a convenience store by employees about his theft conduct and behavior. Mr. Arbery, concerned about his thefts, chose to fight a man who worked on location at the adjacent truck stop who tried to confront him about it,” the report stated of another eye-witness account.

New evidence introduced in the criminal case against the father & son in Georgia accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery show that Arbery had a history of claiming to be a jogger to cover for criminal activities. #BLM pic.twitter.com/AHIqOPoCPn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2021

