This is why only Democrats watch Chris Wallace

By
M. Dowling
-
0

This is why the only people who watch Chris Wallace are Democrats. He’s why a lot of people won’t go back to watching Fox. Who can forget how he set up Trump and covered for Dementia Joe during the debate he ‘moderated.’

Aaron Ruper, a ‘reporter’ for VOX, a hardcore Left outlet, said Chris Wallace asked a key question of Kevin McCarthy, but McCarthy refused to answer. It’s not true. McCarthy did answer the question.

Democrats use Wallace to claim he’s the only honest person on Fox News. It doesn’t help Fox News.

Ruper either can’t hear or he’s counting on no one listening to the clip.

Wallace creepily attempted to drop the idea on air that President Trump engaged in witness tampering. Wallace is sleazy and dishonest.

