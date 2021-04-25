This is why only Democrats watch Chris Wallace









This is why the only people who watch Chris Wallace are Democrats. He’s why a lot of people won’t go back to watching Fox. Who can forget how he set up Trump and covered for Dementia Joe during the debate he ‘moderated.’

Aaron Ruper, a ‘reporter’ for VOX, a hardcore Left outlet, said Chris Wallace asked a key question of Kevin McCarthy, but McCarthy refused to answer. It’s not true. McCarthy did answer the question.

Democrats use Wallace to claim he’s the only honest person on Fox News. It doesn’t help Fox News.

Ruper either can’t hear or he’s counting on no one listening to the clip.

Kevin McCarthy refuses to answer Chris Wallace’s question about whether it’s true that Trump told him, “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are” when McCarthy called and urged him to call off the insurrectionists on January 6 pic.twitter.com/cSYSPUs8OO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2021

Wallace creepily attempted to drop the idea on air that President Trump engaged in witness tampering. Wallace is sleazy and dishonest.

Chris Wallace asks Kevin McCarthy if Trump has specifically reached out to discuss their Jan. 6 call since reports came out about the call, noting it would be "witness tampering." McCarthy denies this has happened, but it definitely seems like Wallace knows something more here. pic.twitter.com/1T5umd0kEC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 25, 2021

