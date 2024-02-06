New Fr. FM Greets Iran’s FM After Iran Executes Protesters

Emily Schrader was in Paris two weeks ago to support the Iranian community when she discovered the French foreign minister greeted the foreign minister of Iran. This comes right after Iran executed innocent Iranians simply for protesting.

They are a vile regime that is creating terror throughout the region. Appeasing them is a sign of weakness.

Iran’s proxies, Hamas, use innocent Palestinian people as human shields.

One commenter on the post below said, “If you think radical Islam is focused only on Israel, you are asleep. Much of western and northern Europe and the UK have already fallen. Canada and the USA are on the same trajectory. Wake up people!”

Some commenters said we are watching the moral corruption of the West.

French FM Séjourné met with Iran’s FM Hossein Amirabdollahian in New York at the end of January and planned to meet in Paris. If you can believe Iran’s news service, Iran’s foreign minister condemned Israel, and Séjourné “spoke about the positive and constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in preserving peace and stability in the region and stressed the need to prevent the escalation of tensions there.”

Iran’s news service also stated that France and Iran discussed the “necessity of maintaining and expanding bilateral relations.”

Iran’s news service is the only one reporting it.

