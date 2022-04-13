New J6 Video Shows Police Ushering Protesters Into the Capitol

In a new video obtained from the United States Department of Justice, police officers are seen welcoming protesters into the Upper West Terrace Doors of the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

It might be used to defend two men — Brady Knowlton and Patrick Montgomery — accused of felonies for alleged obstruction of an official proceeding on January 6th.

The video was released exclusively to The Gateway Pundit.

It was carefully edited to help explain to the viewers what was going on.

In the video, we see the same scene from two different vantage points side-by-side of the interior house cameras of the US Capitol. Both cameras were facing the same door on the Upper West Terrace from opposite directions. The identical time codes in the videos can be seen in the upper left corners, the video description says.

The police do not attempt to stop anyone as they enter. In fact, the police appear to welcome them. Many who came in took selfies.

There is no way they thought they would be prosecuted for crimes. They couldn’t possibly have thought they were committing crimes by entering.

We’ve seen a number of videos just like this one. Why would any of these people be considered obstructionists? If they were violent that’s one thing, but if it’s only for this trumped-up obstruction charge, it is unreasonable.

Watch:

