New leftist group covers Jesus statue with ‘God bless abortions’ sign



















A far-far-left activist group draped a 65-foot tall Christ of the Ozarks Statue in Eureka, Arkansas with a "God bless abortions" sign this week.

They even have t-shirts made up for the event. They are mindless secularists. This is the age of the brainless loons. Let’s hope it’s short-lived.

These people are just trying to get attention. Each group of lunatics has to outdo the last to get noticed.

Gotta love graffiti. Gotta love Indecline. Rip Aware. pic.twitter.com/CClEZwjpUe — ❤️❤️❤️ (@cmfunk205) July 9, 2021

just had the most incredible, lightning-fast milkshake duck experience learned Indecline existed due to the “God bless abortions” banner then immediately learned they got their start with Bumfights pic.twitter.com/DvvPqJ2Z1j — Queer Satanic Memes (@QueerSatanic) July 9, 2021

Art of Protest by Indecline is out now! Stream it for free on @rollingstone. Go to: https://t.co/1wnSUllEe4 pic.twitter.com/gW2PRSCj4W — Shepard Fairey (@OBEYGIANT) October 13, 2020

NEW ABORTION BAN

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson just signed a near-complete abortion ban. That should put a damper on their nonsense.

Supporters of the bill hope it will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block it before it takes effect later this year.

The Republican governor had expressed reservations about the bill, which only allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

