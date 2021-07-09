Gov Cuomo – whose responsible for the death of 15,000 – praises himself

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Killer Cuomo, the governor of New York, whose policies are responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly in nursing homes, is still tooting his horn. He seems to think his performance during the pandemic was great, or, at least, he wants us to think so.

Cuomo also covered up his egregious errors and then wrote a book congratulating himself.

He’s accused of harassing women sexually as well

What a prince!

I  just wanted. all the readers to see this. What chutzpah! Watch:

Fox meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her mother- and father-in-law to COV in a nursing home tragedy, responded by noting how shameless King Cuomo’s comments are:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply