Gov Cuomo – whose responsible for the death of 15,000 – praises himself



















Killer Cuomo, the governor of New York, whose policies are responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly in nursing homes, is still tooting his horn. He seems to think his performance during the pandemic was great, or, at least, he wants us to think so.

Cuomo also covered up his egregious errors and then wrote a book congratulating himself.

He’s accused of harassing women sexually as well

What a prince!

I just wanted. all the readers to see this. What chutzpah! Watch:

Fox meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her mother- and father-in-law to COV in a nursing home tragedy, responded by noting how shameless King Cuomo’s comments are:

His “tremendous personal benefit” came in the form of a $5.1 million book he wrote in the middle of a pandemic profiting off the deaths of over 50,000 New Yorkers. More than 15,000 of them were seniors. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 9, 2021

