New, perfectly awful, horrible, nightmarish anti-free speech org with $$$









NewsBusters reports that George Soros and Bill Gates heavily fund a new nightmarish organization to fight mis- and disinformation. It’s called the Aspen Institute Commission on Information.

ALL THE LOVELY PEOPLE

The Aspen Institute features Katie Couric as co-chair. She’s a corporate shill. Couric became infamous for producing a thoroughly dishonest story about a Virginia gun group. She used selective, deceptive editing to do it. She apologized with more lies.

The Newsbusters report notes that “Couric recently suggested during a segment with HBO host Bill Maher that ‘we’ should ‘deprogram’ people within former President Donald Trump’s cult.’”

She really has that CCP-approach down pat.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs is another co-chair of the Aspen Institute.

Krebs claimed that the 2020 election was “the most secure in history.” He met with criticism from a senior Department of Homeland Security official.

Krebs is a BS merchant.

The commission is also chaired by leftist Rashad Robinson, who leads the Soros-funded and racially charged Color of Change group. Color of Change was recently behind an effort to defund police foundations. They are to the left of radical.

ALL THE TONS OF MONEY TO SILENCE THE OPPOSITION

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and two organizations within Soros’s Open Society Network have pumped Aspen Institute with at least $101,854,593 and $3,039,780 respectively between 2003 and 2020, according to Foundation Directory Online data.

Also, Aspen noted that the Commission was “fully funded” by Craig Newmark Philanthropies. It’s the grantmaking organization of liberal [leftist] billionaire Craigslist founder Craig Newmark. Last year, reporting showed that Newmark had spent $170 million to “save journalism” and “beat President Trump.”

Corporations have formed a seamless union with the Democrat Party and government agencies to control Americans and take away freedom. It’s in preparation for The Great Reset, a movement for the Haves and Have Nots where only the Haves own stuff.

Imagine a world in which you own nothing but the rich and powerful do. They are the ones who benevolently let you have some of the fruits of your labor through their wealth redistribution scheme of universal basic income. If that’s not the world you want to live in, you had best speak up now.

