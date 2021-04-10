Modem chips found in MI voting system motherboards









Explosive! Investigators for Attorney DePerno reportedly discovered modem chips embedded in the voting system’s computer motherboards in Michigan. The voting system companies have repeatedly claimed for months that the computers did not have internet access.

Allegedly, the ES&S DS200 voting machines contain a Telit LE910-SV1 modem chip in the motherboard.

It has an access point in it.

The chip allows communication between the voting system equipment and election servers. It is designed to operate on a virtual private network.

Testing allegedly revealed that the same SIM card could be used in a separate wireless hotspot device. This device could then join the same APN as the ES&S voting machines.

I assume they have to prove it was accessed. I haven’t gotten that far through the documents.

The key they discuss in the clip below is a mathematical equation. An operator can take that equation and when s/he plugs the data in, every vote will come out with the same equation. Every county has the same equation in the nine Michigan counties analyzed.

Every key is different for every state. There is evidence an algorithm is operating.

Go to 09:00 for what that means:

Dr Frank’s Preliminary Analysis of Michigan’s Election Data https://t.co/Tou2MXjQc3 via @YouTube — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) April 10, 2021

Go to about 19:00 for more information:

4 Registration Keys – PA, OH, FL, MI

all sixth-order polynomials pic.twitter.com/yOpcrPHmJc — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) April 9, 2021

Related