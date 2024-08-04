New Poll: Donald Trump Only Has 55% of the White Vote

Remarkably, if you believe these polls, a CBS News poll has Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump. Trump has an 18% black vote and 47% Hispanic vote. The significant problem is that just 55% of the whites say they will vote for Donald Trump.

55% of the white vote? that is an alarming number. According to this poll, Harris is getting 53% of the white female vote compared to 43% for Trump. White males are voting for Trump by 51% to 43% for Harris.

Trump got 24% of the black vote when Biden was the candidate. He did worse in a three-way race, and the third-party candidates took away from Donald Trump.

We might well be a Marxist communist nation in November. Harris’s honeymoon period has had time to calm down, and these polls are only general barometers. However, it suggests that Donald Trump needs to change his campaign strategy. Rallies might not be working, and insulting a popular governor in Georgia is a bad idea.

Enough time has passed to start talking about polls. New CBS national poll Harris 50 Trump 49. Offsetting 54-45 gender gaps. Trump 18% of black vote, 47% Hispanic vote. Significant problem: Trump at just 55% of white vote. A bit low. https://t.co/8Di1Pahfsq pic.twitter.com/JBesTUa22j — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 4, 2024

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Press Secretary @kleavittnh responds to shocking new Republican polling showing Harris closing the gap and overtaking Trump, says the campaign was not caught off guard, expresses confidence Trump will eventually prevail because of the ongoing issues such… pic.twitter.com/09OAIybibP — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 4, 2024

Kamala Harris’ polling surge is nothing but a “sugar rush.” Her disapproval ratings are destined to go up, even if she runs from Trump debates and the press. In the latest Harvard-Harris poll, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have nearly the same approval and disapproval numbers.… pic.twitter.com/MswkGZSkuW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 3, 2024

A three-way race takes from Donald Trump.

5-Way

Harris 49

Trump 47

RFK Jr. 2

Stein 0

West 0 Harris has taken the lead in the RCP Average by 0.2%https://t.co/EhFficLsuG — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 4, 2024