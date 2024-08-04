New Poll: Donald Trump Only Has 55% of the White Vote

M DOWLING
Remarkably, if you believe these polls, a CBS News poll has Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump. Trump has an 18% black vote and 47% Hispanic vote. The significant problem is that just 55% of the whites say they will vote for Donald Trump.

55% of the white vote? that is an alarming number. According to this poll, Harris is getting 53% of the white female vote compared to 43% for Trump. White males are voting for Trump by 51% to 43% for Harris.

Trump got 24% of the black vote when Biden was the candidate. He did worse in a three-way race, and the third-party candidates took away from Donald Trump.

We might well be a Marxist communist nation in November. Harris’s honeymoon period has had time to calm down, and these polls are only general barometers. However, it suggests that Donald Trump needs to change his campaign strategy. Rallies might not be working, and insulting a popular governor in Georgia is a bad idea.

A three-way race takes from Donald Trump.


