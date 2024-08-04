Savage Tren de Aragua Sets Up HQs 11 Miles from El Paso

Venezuela’s most violent gang has caused chaos and misery across South America. They are now setting up a headquarters in Mexico outside El Paso, Texas.

Congressman Tony Gonzalez calls the gang, Tren de Aragua or TdA, the “epitome of evil.”

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the gang has moved its headquarters to the outskirts of a major American city.

It originated in a Venezuelan prison the gang leaders controlled. They had a zoo, swimming pool, and nightclub.

Setting Up Shop Outside Texas

El Paso officials now fear gang violence will spill over into Texas’ sixth-largest city. The FBI currently ranks it among the top ten safest in America.

Dozens of gangsters have already been caught trying to sneak into the US. Those who have gotten into the US have successfully unleashed a terrifying crime wave across the country from Dallas to New York.

Border Patrol agents are now on high alert. They have been warned to check migrants for telltale tattoos that can help identify gang members.

They rape children, murder, deal drugs, and no crime is off the table.

Mexican authorities have been willing to speak openly.

The state secretary of public safety, Gilberto Loya, revealed, “We’re tracking them in Ciudad Juarez, where they specifically have their principal point of operations.”

“They’re not an easy gang to track because they don’t act like a traditional gang.”

Thank Democrats and their open borders. Actually, we don’t have borders.

Police are afraid the gang will unite here with other gangs like they have in Venezuela. They will form an army.

El tirano comunista Nicolás Maduro ha logrado lo inimaginable. Que las bandas de criminales se unan para acabar con su tiranía. “Los Chickateros” y “El Pelón”, han decidido unirse y llamarse “El Tren de la Sierra” al estilo “Tren de Aragua” y del “Tren del Llano”. El Grupo… pic.twitter.com/bi9Vm2ylI1 — Alfredo(AL)® (@alfredo_hh) July 31, 2024