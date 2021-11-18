New Poll Has Biden’s Job Approval at 36% – Who Are These 36%?

















American voters say that if the 2022 midterm elections were held today, they would want to see the Republican Party win control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released on Thursday.

Last month’s Dem-friendly Quinnipiac pol found Joe Biden’s job approval was at 37/52. He went down a bit more in a new poll since then.

Americans give President Biden a negative 36 – 53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion.

Republicans disapprove 94 – 4 percent, Democrats approve 87 – 7 percent, and independents disapprove 56 – 29 percent with 16 percent not offering an opinion.

Losing Independents is a big problem. Democrats are crazy progressives. Don’t expect any improvement with them.

Americans also say 46 – 38 percent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the House of Representatives, while 16 percent did not offer an opinion.

The poll was along party lines. The only reason Democrats like this clown show is because they are either communists or dug in.

This is only a snapshot from a poor pollster long before it will be tested in an election. Plus, Democrats will cheat.

Related















