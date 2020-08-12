New Portland prosecutor won’t prosecute ‘righteous’ riots, interference with an officer…

A new prosecutor whose territory includes Portland announced Tuesday his office will not prosecute cases of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and interfering with law enforcement officers. Escape in the third degree, harassment, and riot will also not be prosecuted under the policy.

This DA won thanks to cash from Shaun King's Real Justice PAC which is backed with Soros cash.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt claimed it makes the community safer. The riots, which he calls “demonstrations,” are “righteous.”

“These demonstrations are being used to righteously express grief, anger, and frustration over that senseless act of violence, and the countless other abuses people of color have endured throughout history at the hands of the legal system,” he told reporters.

Here’s the full list of charges that Schmidt’s office will decline to prosecute when connected to protests:

• Interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer

• Disorderly conduct in the second degree

• Criminal trespass in the first and second degree

• Escape in the third degree

• Harassment

• Riot (Unless accompanied by a charge outside of this list.)

Additionally, charges of resisting arrest or assaulting a police officer will be “subjected to the highest level of scrutiny by the deputy district attorney reviewing the arrest,” according to a press release from the DA’s office.

“Consideration will be given to the chaos of a protesting environment,” the release continues, “especially after tear gas or other less-lethal munitions have been deployed against community members en masse.”

It’s retroactive to May 29th.

Schmidt said he wants to be responsive to demands from the demonstrators and the new policy on handling protest-related cases is just the start.

And a deputy district attorney must review any referred charges of resisting arrest or assaulting a public safety officer, with consideration for the “chaos of a protesting environment,” the district attorney’s office said in the announcement of the changes.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are revolutionary groups bent on establishing socialism or communism. They have now been given the green light to riot and harass officers.

WE DON’T WANT TO MAKE ANY ARRESTS

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said police officers prefer not to make arrests at all in consideration of the new policy.

“Committing a crime is different from demonstrating. Some people use the gatherings as an opportunity to commit crimes. The arrests we make often come after hours of damage to private property, disruption of public transit and traffic on public streets, thefts from small businesses, arson, burglary, attacks on members of the community, and attacks against police officers,” he said in a statement.

The Portland Police Bureau will “continue to reach out to all people to connect and build trusting relationships. One of those relationships is with the district attorney, and we will continue to work with that office in the interest of public safety,” he added.

THE POLICE UNION IS DISGUSTED

The Portland Police Association (PPA), a police union, hasn’t responded directly to Schmidt’s new policy.

But in a letter last week to the district attorney and Wheeler, PPA President Daryl Turner denounced the rioters, also referencing consecutive attempts to burn down the East Precinct.

“Twice in the last two days, these rioters have accomplished their mission: chaos and destruction. That is because the Police Bureau’s operational direction from the police commissioner and City Council is to let the violence escalate almost to the point of no return, and only then can the Police Bureau intervene. That is insane,” Turner wrote.

“Police should have the latitude to prevent crime, not watch it happen and only intervene after the fact. It does not stop there. Although the Police Bureau has made 21 arrests in those two days, I have no doubt that those arrested will get away with their crimes without any consequence or accountability from the district attorney’s office.”

Turner urged Wheeler not to “handcuff” the police by telling them when to intervene, and for Schmidt to focus on holding rioters responsible for their actions.

“I am disgusted that our city has come to this. If it is acceptable for rioters to commit acts of violence against community members and to try and burn down occupied buildings, and if this conduct is allowed to continue, then Portland is lost,” he wrote.