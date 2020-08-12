Report on Ilhan Omar: “…extensive spree of state and federal felonies”

The media will not investigate Rep. Ilhan Omar, a far-left Democrat from Minnesota who hates the country she lives in. There are, however, independent journalists who do investigate her.

Currently, David Steinberg has found “32 new, verifiable, archived pieces of evidence” that indicate Omar conducted the “most extensive spree of state and federal felonies by an elected congressperson in U.S. history.”

IT’S OVER

“It’s over,” Steinberg told Glenn. “There’s really nothing left. It’s all … the publicly available documentation that anyone would need to be convinced that, for eight years, [Omar] married her brother to commit immigration fraud. And this marriage fraud also was in the service of education fraud/student loan fraud. And along the line, we have evidence, that she filed at least two years of fraudulent tax returns, possibly eight [years]. We have evidence that she perjured herself eight times during her 2017 divorce from this man. And along the way, of course, we know she was living in public housing. We also know she was likely receiving subsidized child care.

“Essentially, almost everything she put her name on for eight years was perjury or fraud. And it all adds up to likely the most extensive spree of state and federal felonies by an elected congressperson in U.S. history. I really have no other way to put it. That’s how big this is.”

Will she be held to account if his documentation holds up? We don’t think so. She appears to be untouchable. Even if she is successfully removed, whoever replaces her will likely be as bad. The people who voted for her might well have the same perspective. Maybe we could get someone who didn’t marry a sibling in an immigration scam.

STEINBERG’S SERIES OF TWEETS ON ILHAN’S ALLEGED MARRIAGE TO HER BROTHER

You’ve seen so much evidence her father was “Nur Said.” We just needed an example of him as “Nur Said Elmi.” I found … THREE DOZEN.

… see many new examples of Leila Nur Said Elmi referred to as @IlhanMN’s sister and Nur Said Elmi’s daughter. Last year, I published evidence Leila raised her younger brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Ilhan was married to him ‘09-’17.

It appears @IlhanMN’s father was so well-known as “Nur Said Elmi” among MN Somali immigrants because of his prominent past. They knew him as COLONEL Nur Said Elmi. Who led troops in the 1977 Ogaden War and the 1982 Ethiopia/Somali(US-backed) Border War.

In June, Ilhan’s father tragically died of COVID-19. He had a well-earned reputation as kind, congenial, beloved by all. This isn’t about him. Showing he was Colonel Nur Said Elmi is about proving Ilhan’s historic corruption. @IlhanMN, at age 26, US citizen for 8 yrs …

almost certainly began the most extensive spree of felonies by a congressperson in US history. Immigration, marriage, student loan, public assistance, insurance, tax fraud are all possible. Plus multiple instances of perjury. @IlhanMN’s past is out now. Mystery over.

The Media Hid the Truth

With a healthy media, @IlhanMN would have resigned 4 years ago. Media let this happen. Hid historically corrupt leadership from Minnesota voters. The result: Unchecked riots, abandonment of police, false “peaceful protest” coverage — it started in HER district.

Would riots, “defund police” have spread if career fraudster @IlhanM, and lunatic City Council, had been vetted by @StarTribuneand others? How about the anti-Semitism wave, which@IlhanMN sparked? Media knew@psamsundar‘s, Scott Johnson’s, and my work was accurate.

The media chose @IlhanMN despite the facts. Because they hated @RealDonaldTrump. It led to national catastrophe. Folks: Stop paying them. Please support folks like @AndyNgo, @psamsundar, @PowerlineUS, and perhaps me. I think we’re worth it.

Steinberg spoke with Glenn Beck on TheBlaze.com.

