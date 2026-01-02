New Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Myocarditis

A McCulloch Foundation peer-reviewed paper titled, COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Subclinical Myopericarditis: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Clinical Management, was published in the European Society of Medicine’s Medical Research Archives. It connects the dots and provides real solutions.

A silent epidemic of subclinical myopericarditis and heart injury is occurring beneath the surface — often without symptoms, without warning, and in some cases, with sudden cardiac arrest as the first sign of disease.

This is the first peer-reviewed paper to formally define, characterize, and clinically map COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myopericarditis. We establish the first unified diagnostic and risk-stratification framework for identifying subclinical cases — and present the first structured management and detoxification protocol aimed at reducing ongoing Spike-mediated cardiac injury.

ALL COVID vaccinated individuals should undergo cardiac screening. Our new study indicates that ~1-3% of vaccinated individuals suffer subclinical heart damage — and sudden death can be the first manifestation. This means MILLIONS likely have unrecognized heart damage. We… https://t.co/QCo479qMI6 pic.twitter.com/ISgxhTwMjl — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) December 12, 2025

Dr. McCulloch claims he has a solution to detoxify the spike proteins. I have no idea if it works.

Big Pharma had us jab babies. We became stooges in their trial.

I could have used this information from Stanford five years ago: