Zohran Begins the Transformation of NYC & It Ain’t Pretty

Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration is what you would expect from an anti-American Mayor. He had two inaugurations. The first was in a subway with the horrid Letitia James presiding. The second was in City Hall. He was sworn in on two Qurans.

His inauguration in New York City had music that was not in English, with a Sikh rapper singing badly. The Toronto-based Panjabi singer, Babbulicious, can’t sing. He sang his reportedly popular track, Gaddi Red Challenger.

Nonetheless, the new mayor and his weird wife were singing and dancing to it. Hundreds of supporters joined in.

Sharing photos from the event on X (formerly Twitter), Babbulicious wrote, “NEW YORK VICH MUNDA RENDA!!! Thank you, Mr Mayor, for having me perform at the inauguration.

The phrase “NEW YORK VICH MUNDA RENDA” is a cultural expression that signifies the joy and celebration of New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, taking his oath of office. It is a term that reflects the city’s vibrant culture and the diverse community it represents.

They are gleeful seeing communism come to New York City, formerly the heart of capitalism.

The phrase is often accompanied by a Punjabi song, adding to the festive atmosphere of the inauguration ceremony. This moment is a testament to the city’s openness to different cultures and its commitment to inclusivity.

[New York City is becoming a Third World dump. It isn’t American any longer. Democrats got their wish.]

What’s scarier? 3rd world entertainment or the fact that Mamdani knows the lyrics? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1Dd9TJPf0e — Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 1, 2026

Mamdani held a block party without food or bathrooms, and people were corralled into pens like chickens or sows.

Around 10,000 supporters stood outside City Hall during the event — billed as an “Inauguration for a New Era Block Party” by Mamdani’s staff — crammed into several barricaded pens without access to bathrooms or any food concession stands.

They stood in the freezing cold watching it on TV.