NEW! The Maryland Dad Abused His Wife in 2020 and 2019 Also

There is a second domestic abuse filing on the Maryland dad, Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 gang member who Democrats want returned to the USA.

Another domestic violence report has surfaced on the Maryland dad, which his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, filed on August 3, 2020.

On the ‘petition for protection’ form, his wife checked the boxes for “acts of abuse,” including kicking, slapping, shoving, mental injury of a child, and detaining against will. She was requesting protection for herself, their son, and her two older children.

On Aug. 3, 2020, her “husband took [her] phone around 1:00 a.m., and in the morning he wanted to take my car, but I told him I was going to go out with my kids. He then got angry. I went upstairs to make food for my kids, but he turned off the stove.”

In addition, the form said Abrego Garcia had threatened her and wrote that she has a recording in which he “told [her] ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me, no one can do anything to him.”

That was a year before the recently uncovered 2021 domestic abuse filing.

On August 11, 2020, Vasquez Sura requested that the petition be rescinded. Abrego agreed to continue counseling; otherwise, he would sign the divorce papers.

The form also describes an incident in November 2019 when he grabbed her “by the hair in the car.” In December 2019, he allegedly grabbed her hair in the car and “dragged” her out of the car, leaving her in the street.” She wrote that he also “broke” her son’s tablet, “broke doors” in the house, pushed her against a wall, broke a phone and a television and damaged the walls that spring.

Reports Uncovered

Current checklist for the “Maryland Man”.

– Salvadoran illegal alien

– Alleged MS-13 gang member, reaffirmed in immigration court by a judge.

– Accused of being a repeat wife beater/domestic abuser by his own wife, multiple times

– Suspected of human trafficking in TN while… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained the written domestic violence allegations from Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife in 2021, in which she alleges he is a repeat wife beater & writes “At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all… pic.twitter.com/s7yCji9jjq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

Her own handwritten allegations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia from this 2020 protective order request – I’ve redacted addresses, phone numbers, & identities of the children. This is separate from the 2021 protective order request she filed against him. pic.twitter.com/bH0oAuxy1U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

Additionally, Vasquez Sura’s first husband filed for custody of his two children with her because he was afraid for their safety. He said his wife was dating a gang member.

No wonder the Garcia story got REAL quiet. The ex-husband of Abrego Garcia’s wife, said in court filing he was worried for his kids’ lives because she was dating a “gang member” Democratic retards went to El Salvador to fawn over a gang banger pic.twitter.com/gKmnpzAPY1 — Sara Rose (@saras76) April 30, 2025

